Former President Donald Trump: Biden not fit to run - and 'never was'

Following the seismic political announcement by President Joe Biden that he is officially dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House, former President Donald Trump sounded off Sunday.

Trump blasted Biden in a Truth social media post saying "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve - and never was!"

The former president went on to blame the political environment surrounding Biden for enabling his 2020 presidential win.

"He only attained the position of President by lies, fake news, and not leaving his basement," Trump said. "All those around him, including his doctor, and the media, knew that he wasn't capable of being president, and he wasn't.

"Look what he's done to our country, with millions of people coming across our border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Trump defeated soundly in their June 27th defeat thus sounding the alarms over his mental acuity and health. Biden has attempted to change the narrative and silence the questions but a series of poorly received national TV interviews and public appearances were not enough.

Biden has released a statement with an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

"Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden said.

JD Vance, the GOP Vice President nominee, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Biden should step down from his position now.

"If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?" Vance wrote. "Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Expand

Trump was in Grand Rapids Michigan on Saturday, quipping about the discord among top Democrats opposed to the Republican National Convention's unity.

"Number one, they have no idea who their candidate is," he said Saturday in his first campaign rally since the near-assassination attempt July 13. "But we'll see how they get it worked out. Sort of interesting."

Trump also took the opportunity to level a shot at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well. Whitmer has been floated as a possible replacement candidate by political pundits despite her insistence that she is not interested in running.

Related: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer - a possible Presidential candidate?

"You have a terrible governor, she's done a terrible job. I'd like to run against her," he said.

Yesterday Trump also leveled some shots at Harris - who could end up being his opponent at the top of the Democratic ticket.

"From the moment we take back the White House from crooked Joe Biden and Kamala - I call her laughing Kamala," he said. "You ever watch her laugh? She's crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She's crazy, she's nuts. But she's not as crazy as Nancy Pelosi.

"Did you see Nancy is selling out Joe Biden now. She turned on him like a dog. She was 100 percent but now she isn't sure - and that means he's gone."

Biden said he will address the nation later this week to discuss his decision not to run.

"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America," Biden said in the letter posted to social media.