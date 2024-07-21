Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer - a possible Presidential candidate?

article

With the decision by President Joe Biden to step down from the race for the White House, speculation of who will replace him will fly for the foreseeable future. And Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer may be one of the names at the top of the list.

Biden announced his decision to step down as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the White House after several weeks of supporters asking him to do so.

Now the eyes of the political world will shift away from 1600 Pennsylvania and onto potential candidates for the presidency.

One of those names is Whitmer – who has served the state of Michigan most of the past 20 years.

After Biden announced his withdrawal, Whitmer issued a statement of support and gratitude for Biden's service – while also saying she's committed to getting Democrats elected.

Whitmer was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2001 where she served through 2006, when she ran for Senate. She won consecutive state Senate races and served there until 2014.

During that Senate run, she became the Democratic minority leader – the first woman to ever do so. After her term limits expired, she left the Senate and was appointed Ingham County prosecutor in 2016.

Two years later, she ran for the Governor of Michigan – a race she won by more than 300,000 votes.

Whitmer navigated Michigan through COVID-19 and was a constant target of criticism by then-President Donald Trump. At the time, Trump called the governor "half Whitmer" and "that woman from Michigan."

Whitmer took that as an opportunity for an elevated platform – asking for Trump to truly stand with Michigan to provide needed COVID supplies during the state.

During 2020, Whitmer was the target in a plot of kidnap – which ultimately led to the arrest of 14 men. Two men pleaded guilty and offered to testify, two were acquitted, two others went to trial trice and were ultimately found guilty, three were convicted of felony counts of gang membership, and two additional defendants pleaded guilty. Three others were ultimately acquitted on all charges.

Whitmer was also considered in 2020 to be Biden’s running mate before he ultimately selected Kamala Harris. She delivered a key address during the 2022 Democratic National Convention – which was conducted virtually due to COVID.

In the week after the debate debacle that sparked speculation of Biden dropping out of the race, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her memoir – "True Gretch".

Seen by many to be the foundation of her potential Presidential bid, Whitmer has shut down any and all questions about her being a Biden replacement.

"It’s a distraction more than anything," said Whitmer on July 8 . "I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket."

Whether or not she will reconsider now that Biden has officially dropped out will remain to be seen.