Former President Trump comes to Detroit for church roundtable, TPUSA downtown convention

Former President Donald Trump recently spoke about his connections with young and minority voters.

"You know, we’re doing great with youth. we’re doing great with African-Americans, with Hispanic Americans through the roof," he said during an interview.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee will look to add to his voting base in Detroit when he speaks at a local church, as well as at Turning Point USA's People’s Convention at Huntington Place this weekend.

"Trump is trying to increase his support among some key constituencies that have been important to the democratic base for decades," said Dave Dulio, a professor of political science. "One of those is the African-American community."

Near the Lodge expressway and Wyoming two billboards illustrate the clash of viewpoints on Trump - one hypes his arrival in Detroit, the other from the Democratic National Committee blasts him.

In a statement, the co-chair for Michigan’s Republican Party said: "We are honored and so very proud to host (former) President Trump in Michigan for his birthday weekend. We had an amazing event with our RNC CoChair Lara Trump Thursday evening in Macomb County that was so energizing to our base."

Trump won Michigan in 2016, but lost Detroit and Wayne County. President Joe Biden won both in 2020, however, Trump’s votes did jump in Detroit and Wayne County.

So far this election season, polls show a tight race in our state and nationally.

FOX 2: "So is there a possibility where he doesn’t necessarily have to win either Detroit or Wayne County, but if we gets enough votes, that could eventually help him carry Michigan?"

"Absolutely," Dulio said.

This weekend’s visit comes less than a month after his opponent, Biden, spoke to a crowd at the NAACP’s Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner.

NAACP Detroit President Dr. Rev. Wendell Anthony questions Trump’s motive to speak at a church

"Coming to Detroit to speak at a church when you don’t go to church, when you know nothing really about the church, and you’re going to use that as a platform to pursue your political agenda, is really a mischaracterization and misuse of a sacred institution," he said. "It’s about policies for us."

This will be the former president’s first trip to Detroit since his hush money conviction.



