Former UAW President Gary Jones will plead guilty

article

Gary Jones, the former president of the United Auto Workers will plead guilty to financial charges.

The charges include one count of embezzlement and one count of filing false income tax returns.

The money, totaling approximately $1 million in UAW funds, was spent on non-union related expenses, like golf clubs, cigars, and spa treatments.

Cited in court filings, Jones is the 14th individual to be charged in a wide-reaching probe conducted by the FBI that goes back years.

Jones' plea isn't much of a surprise. Two of his former colleagues, Vance Pearson and Edward "Nick" Robinson, both plead guilty to similar charges.

RELATED: Former UAW President Gary Jones charged with corruption, embezzling

Federal agents from the FBI, IRS and Department Labor announced the charges during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

"The charges against Gary Jones are offensive to the hardworking men and women of the UAW and they are offensive to those of us who believe the important contribution that unions make to the livelihood of their members," said FBI Detroit Special Agent Steven Dantuono on Thursday.

Jones' plea hearing is scheduled for March 19 at 4:00 p.m.