Former Volunteers of America Adopt a Family recipient pays it forward with holiday cheer

For mor

Robyn Anthony of Detroit had a hard enough balancing nursing school and providing for her four kids. A few years ago, scraping up the money for Christmas gifts seemed almost impossible.

"Trying to handle a household and go to school make sure they are going to school – I ended up not being able to work in the end," she said. "It would have been super difficult. So I was happy I had that extra support available."

With the help of the Volunteers of America Adopt A Family program - the Anthony kids had a very Merry Christmas with a tree - gifts - cupcakes and even a snowball fight.

The goal of the program - which has been serving families, seniors, and veterans for more than 20 years - is to make sure no one goes without, during the holiday season.

"This is a program that no one ever forgets the feeling of waking the morning of Christmas and being able to have that joy knowing Santa visited you too – they always remember and come back," said Laura LeBlanc, Volunteers of America.

"I said you know – once I get settled and everything, I wanted to pay it forward and adopt a family for myself," Anthony said.

Robyn Anthony and her family.

And that she did. This year Robyn, who now works as a nurse, was able to give back to a family who also needed a little Christmas miracle.

All Robyn needed to do is provide one item of clothing, one toy and a meal for the family. But she started saving early, even filling personalized stockings so this family could feel the same amount of joy her family did.

"Like extended family - because it is so personalized," she said. "Being on both ends where I needed help and received help, and now that I am able to give back, it is super fulfilling. It’s a really good experience on both ends."

There’s still time for you to adopt a family for the holidays. FOX 2 is proud to team up with Gardner-White furniture.

All you have to do is go to any Gardner-White and look for the big trees, each with a tag representing a family, senior or veteran. Make a holiday connection – and adopt a family for the holidays.

For more information online, CLICK HERE.

Advertisement