If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track.

Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one of Michigan's newest corn mazes. "I actually got the idea from The Shining," Matthew said, referring to the maze of shrubs that has become one of the horror movie's most famous scenes.

The Bobbys have spent the past two years brainstorming the best ways to use their 19 acres of land, located southwest of Detroit Metro Airport at 38575 Ash Road in New Boston.

For most of the time the couple has lived at their New Boston home, the land has been farmed for soy beans. Matthew spent much of his time in public service working as a firefighter, a police officer, and in an ambulance.

But when the pandemic struck, as is the case for so many others, things changed.

He'd already worked enough for a full pension from his police job in Westland. But he wasn't done working and so took a job at Schoolcraft College. Eventually he found himself working as an emergency medical technician.

But by then, COVID-19 at arrived. And when Matthew got infected, it hit him hard.

"It was hell," he said. "I'd get better and then two hours later have a fever. I couldn't go back to work." The infection forced an early retirement from public service after it robbed Matthew of his physical strength to lift people.

It took months to regain the use of his muscles. He still struggles with the brain fog that's become a symptom of long Covid infections.

With work out of the question, acres of land to use, and a love of trying things new, the summer of 2021 gave them the best chance to try out some ideas that had been brewing. They started with sunflowers.

"Ever since we moved here, I've always wanted to do sunflowers," April said. Her desire shouldn't be a surprise. April loves sunflowers. On a warm October Sunday, she's got them on her phone case, her shoes, and in the background where thousands sprouted up over the summer.

Last year, the family planted all of their sunflowers at once and for two weeks it looked like an advert for summer.

"We had no idea what we were doing so we just said ‘let’s plant the whole field,'" Matthew said. "Then one day, we woke up and everything was growing. They bloomed and we couldn't believe it."

This year, they staggered when they planted the flowers and added a giant corn maze behind them.

"We do everything on the fly," Matthew said. "If we make enough money this year, we'll add more games for everyone that comes."

Planting a corn maze only requires a little prep work before a company can come in and use a GPS-guided tractor to plant the corn, Matthew said.

The intricacies of the maze make it easy to get lost. The big oak tree in the back can be a useful reference point, but with a dozen checkpoints available throughout The Lone Oak Corn Maze, a map is a must.

Anyone that takes on the challenge will discover a clever twist awaiting them should they find every checkpoint.

The maze is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Find more information on the maze online at theloneoaksunflowerfarm.com. You can also get to their Facebook page here.