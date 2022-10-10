2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

article

Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival.

The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category.

Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary.

It's the second year in a row that Territorial has won at the fest. Its Penetrator won silver in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category in 2021.

