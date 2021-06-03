Former WNBA star, Flint native Deanna Nolan's Utica wine bar promises Vino & Vibes

Opening a small business and keeping it alive during the pandemic has been anything but easy. A couple in Utica spent the last year working to make their dream a reality and now, it's paying off.

The owners of Vino & Vibes signed a lease two days before the shutdown and worked on *literally* building the bar and getting the place ready the whole time., opening in February.

Deanna Nolan, one of the owners of Vino & Vibes - a wine bar in downtown Utica, played in the WNBA, and one of her many talents, her DJ skills which she uses to enhance the mood.

Nolan was Miss Basketball at Flint Northern in 1995 winning back-to-back state titles before playing in college at Georgia and later winning WNBA championships with the former Detroit Shock.

Anna, Deanna’s wife is also a sommelier, carefully selecting the 50 wines they offer

They offer craft cocktails, charcuterie boards, and small plates, and they also offer specialty coffees in downtown Utica - now open earlier in the day to serve up select barista-made beverages, a labor of love for this couple

They transformed the space themselves, this is what it looked like before. During the rehab, they found and framed newspapers from 1916 and adding a special touch.

They made it through the pandemic, they’re open for business, and now like seemingly everyone they’re looking for workers.

Vino & Vibes is at 7740 Auburn Road in Utica and open every day but Monday. To learn more go to vinoandvibesbar.com