Foster grandparents offer nurturing support for kids at MCHS Family of Services

The Foster Grandparents Program at MCHS Family of Services is one of the largest programs in the country - with grandparents volunteering at schools and with non-profits throughout Wayne County.

"We have 80 foster grandparents on average in our program at any time," said Kevin Roach.

Roach is the CEO of MCHS Family of Services.

"They gave almost 80,000 service hours - just in 2023 - and I think they are absolutely focused on giving more this year," he said.

Meet grandma Alicia and grandma Wanda. They volunteer at the Fostering Leadership Academy in Redford - and these kids - just love them.

"The grandmas are like your real grandma. Because when you are at school you don't get to see your granma over summer break," said Christopher Barnett, a fifth grader.

"I can think of a whole lot of grandmas that help me through," said Skylar Benson, a fourth grader.

The relationship is just as rewarding for the grandparents.

"I think older people should have a responsibility, even though we want to be retired, and the money, but it's a good feeling knowing that you are going to help somebody. And it makes me feel better. I feel so glad when I see my kids, all the kids in here. It gives me energy and I enjoy doing it," said grandma Alicia Keys.

"We are constantly learning from each other," said Wanda Hutchins. "And I feel as though we support each other - I need their love and I have enough love to give back to them."

You can see just how special this is for the students and the grandparents and the program is always looking for more grandparents to get involved in the teaching and nurturing of the children.

"We're constantly looking for more senior volunteers to get involved - to roll up their sleeves - to make a difference in the lives of these children," Roach said. "There is something that's so transformative when we bring together these generations and they get to read together, play together, and learn together."

For more information, go here for the link.