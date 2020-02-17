Foul play not suspected in 86-year-old Trenton woman's death

article

Authorities in Trenton don't believe foul play was involved in the death of an 86-year-old woman, who had been reported missing two weeks before her body was found.

Irene Kin was reported missing on Feb. 1 and her body was found Feb. 16 in a remote, wooded area of the Riverview Land Preserve in Brownstown Township. Her vehicle, which had been on fire, was also found nearby.

Steven Voss, the Director of Police and Fire for the City of Trenton, said on Monday that they don't believe foul play was involved in her death and that there's no sign of trauma to the body.

Kin was last seen at the Fifth Third Bank on West Road the morning of Feb. 1, when she cashed a check. Voss said Kin's body was found with her purse and the money from the bank.

The medical examiner agreed foul play wasn't involved but hasn't given a conclusive cause of death yet. Autopsy results are still pending.

The Brownstown Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the landfill the afternoon of Feb. 16, which was eventually determined to be Kin's vehicle. After putting out the fire, authorities searched the area and found Kin's body a considerable distance from the car.

Voss said the fire is being investigated as an arson, but wouldn't give additional details. They do not believe the vehicle fire and her death are connected.

Voss said the evidence suggests Kin drove the vehicle herself to the landfill but they aren't sure why yet.

"Other than, I guess that she was lost," Voss said.

This is a developing story. FOX 2's Veronica Meadows will have more on this tonight on FOX 2 News beginning at 5 p.m.