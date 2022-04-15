FOUND: Chesterfield Township police discover lost 11-year-old safe, return him to family

In a Saturday morning update, police say Dakari Davis is now safely at home.

The Chesterfield Township Police Department found him early this morning and he has been reunited with his family at their home. Officers say nothing criminal or suspicious developed during the overnight search for Dakari.

"His family is delighted to have him back," the department said.

He had previously been last seen running through the Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield Township at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said he is healthy and there was no sign of criminal activity.



