Founders Brewing Co. celebrating 25th anniversary with Detroit taproom party

Founders Brewing Co. is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a party at the Detroit taproom next month.

Head to the taproom from 3-8 p.m. April 8 to try a birthday cake-inspired porter, enjoy a DJ, and shop for Michigan made products.

The Crafted in MI Market will feature creations from Leaf Me Plant Boutique, Arsenal Handicraft, Detroit Bikes, and Stonewall Sports.

Batter Up Waffle Company, Shimmy Shack, and El Taco Dojo will have their food trucks there to serve up food.

During the event, Founders will give out a Founders/Crafted in MI branded Detroit Bikes B-Frame bike, and two pairs of Jack White tickets to three random attendees. White has a show April 9 at the Masonic Temple.

