Four injured from gunfire at Warren party where 30-40 shots were fired

A string of violent shootings making its way across Metro Detroit arrived in Warren yesterday when four people were injured at a house party.

The chaotic scene started around 10 p.m. late Wednesday, where approximately 100 people were in attendance. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said someone began shooting and then others returned fire.

It's believed that between four and five people men were armed and discharged between 30 and 40 rounds.

Four people - one woman, and three men - were injured amid the shooting. The female victim was shot in the leg and the men sustained gunshot wounds to their backs. However, all are expected to be okay.

The party took place on Lawson Avenue near Stevens.

For the close-knit neighborhood, many are shaken up by the sounds of what rang out late last night.

Advertisement

"We got a lot of older neighbors that live on this side, the side they were shooting on, and everyone's pretty much homeowners over here, it's very much like a tight-knit family, so if somebody gets hit, it devastates us all," said a neighbor.

RELATED:

Dwyer said police will be interviewing the victims later today and do not have any descriptions of suspects yet.

Police also wanted to note that another shooting that happened about 20 minutes later at a gas station nearby in Detroit is not connected to the incident in Warren.