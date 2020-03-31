FOX 2 Detroit partners with WDIV, WXYZ to host Governor's Town Hall this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Thursday night at 7 p.m., Detroit's three television stations are joining together to talk with Governor Gretchen Whitmer about what Michiganders need to know about coronavirus/COVID-19

Governor Whitmer will address the state during the Governor's Town Hall at 7 p.m. on FOX 2, WDIV, and WXYZ. We're partnering with the other two stations to produce this unique opportunity for all of us to come together.

Governor Whitmer will start the show with a short statement about COVID-19. Gov. Whitmer will be speaking live from Lansing via satellite.

From there, WDIV's Devin Scillian, FOX 2's Huel Perkins and WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford will ask the governor questions that we all need to know to stay safe.

From unemployment to schools to the automotive industry - and everything we need to know to stay safe.

FOX 2 will stream the Town Hall live on FOX2Detroit.com, on the FOX 2 News app, and on TV.