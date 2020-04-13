FOX 2 partners with TV stations for Senators Town Hall on COVID-19

Detroit's three television stations are joining together again on Thursday to talk about COVID-19 and what it means to all of us.

FOX 2 is partnering again with WDIV and WXYZ to produce a unique chance for all of us to come together. This was done two weeks ago with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This week, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will be part of the panel to answer your questions about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 10, when Michigan's first case was confirmed, we've gone through a radical change as a society. Senators Stabenow and Peters will talk about unemployment, healthcare and safety, virus testing, small businesses and what’s next.

The Town Hall will be simulcast across Metro Detroit and you can watch it on FOX2 or at FOX2Detroit.com/live

This live virtual town hall meeting full of life-saving information is made possible by a partnership between Detroit television stations with FOX 2's Huel Perkins, WDIV's Devin Scillian, and WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford asking questions we all need to know, to stay safe.

If you have a question you want us to ask, submit it below and we'll consider it for the Town Hall. App users, tap here to enter your question.