FOX 2 previews Ford's Mustang GT3 Race Car ahead of Grand Prix

For 60 years, the purr of the Mustang has been the pride of Ford.

Many say it is Ford's most iconic car.

However, the Mustang GT3 Race Car is extra sweet, and looks a little different from what people are used to seeing on Woodward.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack got up close and personal with the Mustang GT3 –serial number 0-0-1– before it headed to the track in downtown Detroit for the Grand Prix.

Ford's Mustang GT3 with new livery to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

For the 60th anniversary of the Mustang, the car was given a fresh paint scheme – or "livery," as it’s known in the business.

The inspiration is something like finding an old race car, with layers of paint, each with a story of the car’s winning moments.

"Basically, each panel has paint peeling off, or scratched off," said Anthony Colard, the design manager at Ford Performance. "It takes the spirit of that specific race car and brings it into the new generation Mustang."

Mustang GT3, serial number 0-0-1.

Dupnack also spoke with the professionals who will be driving the Mustang this year.

