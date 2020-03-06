FOX 2 sits for one-on-one with Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist

As voters prepare to cast their ballots in the Michigan Democratic Primary next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist sat down with FOX 2 to talk about who they'll be voting for.

Both are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

"As we look to where we are heading as a county, we need someone who can build coalitions that can find a seat at the table for everyone," said Whitmer.

"The black community has already shown to be a strong force in this primary season, changing the tide. I think communities across Michigan are ready to step up and stand tall for Joe Biden," said Gilcrest.

If Biden gets the nomination, questions will begin buzzing over who his running mate will be. While Whitmer's name has been cast as an option, she's rebuked the idea.

"I've never been interested in moving to Washington D.C., but I am interested in helping make sure Joe has a great running mate and so I will be part of the vice-presidential vetting and that's something I think is really important," she said. "We need to make sure that this is a well-rounded ticket that is inspiring, that is focused, and that resonates with people."

Among other issues in the headlines is coronavirus. In an effort to combat COVID-19, President Donald Trump has announced plans for an $8.3 billion package of emergency funding.

Advertisement

However, several are criticizing the president for not being prepared enough.

"It's something. You know, it's a start. I think the Trump administration had planned to have a million test kits ready in this week and they're at about 75,000 - it's very disappointing," said Whitmer.

So far, the outbreak has infected 100,000 people worldwide and killed 3,400 people.

"This will have impacts on our economy. It will have impacts on the education of our kids. It will have impacts on people's lives. And we're going to do everything we can to mitigate that," said Whitmer.

Regarding State Sen. Pete Lucido, who allegedly made inappropriate comments to women, both Whitmer and Gilchrist agreed his reprimand was appropriate.

"There needs to be accountability for that type of action, that type of behavior. There's no place for it. Not just in the Michigan Senate, not just the Michigan Legislature, but frankly nowhere in our society," said Gilchrest.