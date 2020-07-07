FOX 2 to host virtual town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday

To get your questions answered, FOX 2 is hosting a virtual town hall with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, July 8.

The governor will be answering your questions live on our Facebook page at 7 p.m. regarding COVID-19, the economy, and more.

FOX 2's Roop Raj will host the Town Hall and the governor join virtually along with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The goal is simple: ask your honest questions to the governor and the state's leadership and we'll let them answer you directly.

FOX 2 will stream it live and embed it right here for you to watch and interact. Check back here Wednesday at 7 p.m. to watch live and have your questions ready.