Franklin Cider Mill sets COVID-19 safety precautions

Now that is feels like Fall, Metro Detroiters are starting to enjoy a beloved Michigan tradition, visiting the cider mill.

Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills opened last week after planning for several months, but this season looks a little different because of COVID-19.

"We're mask ready and mask mandated in our selling area," said Co-owner Laura Peltz. "We have social distancing, we've set up lines and we also make sure no customers come into our mill."

The safety precautions at the mill include having signs to show how far customers are away from each other for social distancing and hand sanitizing stations.

"We were so uncertain on what the crazy times would bring us and it's been insane our customers are coming out," said Co-owner Melanee Peltz Radner, "We had had an opening day line at 7:15 and doors didn't open until 8."

Families FOX 2 spoke to said they feel safe coming to the mill with all the precautions in place. So while visiting the cider mill this year is different than last, people are still leaving with their favorite warm donuts and fresh apple cider, proving this is one Fall tradition COVID-19 can't take away.

"It really gives you the feeling they're trying to make the best of a bad situation and giving everyone some experience of normalcy," Jeffrey Quesnelle said.

Now you can order from Franklin Cider Mill online and even on Grubhub.