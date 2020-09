The Frankin-Bingham Farms Police Department has issued an evacuation due to a major gas leak near Franklin Road.

The evacuation was ordered a little before 11 a.m. for businesses and homes on Franklin Road between 13 and 14 Mile because of a major gas leak.

The area has been evacuated and drivers are urged to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Authorities did not identify what led to the gas leak.