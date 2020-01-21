Fraser mom with lupus and disabled son stiffed on snow removal

Tamisha Frontera and her family have been struggling to use their driveway since Saturday's storm - despite hiring a company to remove the snow.

"They charged $35 dollars for the driveway, I gave them a $5 tip, so $40, " she said. "And my daughter got home from work said 'Mom, the driveway is not done.'"

She contacted the company 'Where the Green Grass Grows' and a woman told her they would be back out to finish the job the next day. But Frontera says no one ever showed up.

Meanwhile, her disabled son Cruz needs to get in and out of the house with his motorized wheelchair.

"So we had to shovel a little bit to make sure he could get through," she said.

When her cousin contacted the company looking for answers, they told her she only paid for a portion of the driveway to be cleared.

"I would never pay $40 for a pathway to be done," she said.

And on top of everything else Frontera has lupus and is physically unable to remove the rest of the snow - which now has ice underneath it thanks to the cold temperatures.

"I more so, don't want this to happen to another family," she said.

FOX 2 called Where the Green Grass Grows but we have not heard back.

Frontera needs the snow and ice removed, if you know someone that can help - contact The FOX 2 Problem Solvers at 248-552-5103.