Fraser police help mom, family deliver baby

As soon as Olivia Pelkey-Holt saw officer Emily Birkenshaw at the Fraser Police Station on Saturday morning, December 23, she gave her a big smile and hug.

"Want to see pictures of him?" Pelkey said while swiping through some photos on her phone. "Yes, obviously," Birkenshaw said with a smile.

When Pelkey-Holt saw officer Celeste Nichols, she did the same thing.

"Oh my gosh," Nichols cooed. "He’s gotten so big."

Saturday was the first time Pelkey-Holt saw the officers since they helped deliver her son, Jaden J Neil Jr.

"I remember when he was first born he fit right into our hands probably about that big," Birkenshaw said. "We were able to see him at the hospital that night and brought a welcome basket too."

Pelkey-Holt said during the early morning hours of November 17 she wasn’t feeling well.

"Went to take a bath," she recalled. "The bath helped and I laid back down and it started getting worse."

Pelkey-Holt said things got much worse.

"I felt down there and I felt something that wasn’t supposed to be there," she said. "I’m like I’m in labor"

Immediately, her mom’s fiancé Lindsey Pelkey-Downey called 911. Lindsey then got by her bedside while mom Stephanie provided encouragement and emotional support, she said, considering Pelkey-Holt suffered a miscarriage in the past.

Lindsey said she remembered "the amniotic sac going in and out twice, and then it busted." Then his little feet were in her hands.

"It felt like a while but I’m sure it was just a few moments," Lindsey said.

She tickled his feet just to make sure he was OK. Then she remembered his body being in her hands. Mom Stephanie continued to encourage Pelkey Holt to push. When they were near the head, that’s when Nichols stepped in.

"Just got down there, gloved up and she gave me about five good pushes," Nichols said.

Both Nichols and Birkenshaw were trained EMTs, so they knew how to help.

"I was able to do the suction and able to suction the fluid out and get him to start breathing," Birkenshaw said.

Jaden was born at 5:45 a.m. that morning at just 3lbs. He came early at 29 weeks. Lindsey said she wrapped him in a blanket until he got to the hospital.

Pelkey-Holt said he’s been there ever since but is "thriving." He’s got a full head of hair, lifting his head, and is now 5 lbs.

Saturday, the officers gave him gifts to celebrate his first Christmas including a stroller and a book.

"It’s very special and I thank them. I’m very thankful for Cici and Emily," Pelkey-Holt said. "If it wasn’t for them my son wouldn’t be here."

