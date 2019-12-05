Free admission to Michigan Science Center for Noel Night

Michigan Science Center is participating in Detroit's annual Noel Night with free admission this Saturday.

Noel Night is a holiday open house, of sorts, in the city. Museums, restaurants, and shops participate and have deals and holiday activities. You can also catch horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling and more.

If you've never been before, the Michigan Science Center is a hidden gem in Detroit. Inside, kids and adults alike can learn from people like STEM Activator Raul Orozco, who showed off a fire demonstration this week.

"What we're going to do is speed up the oxidation process and that's why this is going to appear green," Orozco said during the lesson.

From fire to space to steel, there's a ton to learn. This Saturday, it's all free thanks to BASF. MiSci will be complete with carolers and dance troupes and, of course, science! It's all part of Noel Night festivities.

"It's sort of an open house for Midtown with a holiday theme. And here at the Michigan Science Center, we're going to be doing a lot of really cool things," said President and CEO Christian Greer.

The free community day starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends at 7 p.m. and all are invited to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

"This is a geek safe zone so it's a fun place to come down to the Michigan Science Center and explore," Greer said.

They're expecting a big crowd so go to mi-sci.org to reserve your spot now.