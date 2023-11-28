Free Ann Arbor pet vaccine clinic being held for people in need this weekend

article

Washtenaw County pet owners in need can get free vaccines for their animals this weekend.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley's Friends for Life program will vaccinate pets at Hickory Way Apartments in Ann Arbor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Washtenaw County residents are able to take advantage of the clinic if they are seniors, facing housing insecurity, qualify for low-income services, are experiencing extreme financial difficulty, or are Avalon Housing residents.

Pre-registration is not required but is recommended. Register here.

Vaccines that will be available:

For Dogs

Rabies -1 year or 3 year (3 year with proof of previous vaccination)

Distemper - Booster, Annual or 3 year, depending on age and previous vaccine history

Covers Distemper, Hepatitis, Parvo Virus, and Parainfluenza

24PetWatch Microchip ID

For Cats

Rabies - 1 year or 3 year (3 year with proof of previous vaccination)

Distemper - Booster, Annual or 3 year depending on age and previous vaccine history

Covers Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia

24PetWatch Microchip ID