Free drive-up course on using Narcan held in Pontiac, online classes also available

Fatal overdoses are claiming lives at an alarming rate. To help save them, members of the community in Pontiac are learning how to use Narcan.

A free drive-up course is being taught by the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

In less than 10 minutes, participants are taught the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan nasal spray.



The group says 81,000 people died in the 12 months leading up to the pandemic. Since then, they say the number of deaths has skyrocketed.

Participants had to be at least 14 years of age to receive a Save A Life kit which includes two doses of 4mg Nasal Narcan.

Each person participating had to fill out a short survey in order to receive the Narcan during the event.

Advertisement

There's also a free online class for Narcan training, every Tuesday and Thursday.

Friday's training will be held in Pontiac at CNS Healthcare at 1841 N. Perry Street, Pontiac.

GO HERE to find a full list of the trainings offered (virtual and drive-up).