With many Detroit residents lacking access to high-speed internet and digital resources, officials unveiled eight new technology hubs throughout the city – filling in the major gap.

"With the (COVID-19) pandemic, we realized more and more that we must have equitable, fast, high speed internet," said Todd Bettison, Detroit's deputy mayor.

On Monday, the community joined Detroit officials to celebrate the new Certified Technology Hubs that will provide residents with free fast Wi-Fi, devices, basic digital literacy training software, tech support, and more.

"Certified Tech Hubs – where it’s reliable, and you know that the equipment works, you know the internet is fast, and you know… it’s a computerized training course that will teach you how to work it," Bettison said.

Residents can use the hubs to manage banking information, do homework, and even apply for jobs.

According to data from the 2023 Census, about 25% of Detroiters are still without internet access.

"We have 220,000 residents that are at or below poverty," said Christine Burkette, director of the Office of Digital Equity & Inclusion in Detroit. "Understanding the needs of our community starts with the socioeconomic disadvantages, which directly related to gaps that we see that's called the ‘digital divide.’"

Through its acclaimed Lift Zone program Comcast is playing a significant role in bridging the digital gap in Detroit. Lift Zone is part of Project Up – a $1B initiative by Comcast aimed at connecting individuals to the internet and providing digital skills training in underserved communities.

All eight tech hubs are now open to public, according to city officials. Six more hubs are underway.

Detroit has launched a new interactive map on the city’s Office of Digital Equity & Inclusion website. Users can use the map to find which of the eight hubs best meets their needs.

The current Certified Technology Hub list in Detroit: