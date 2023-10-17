Expand / Collapse search

Free Michigan vs MSU football watch party planned at Detroit's Beacon Park

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch the University of Michigan vs MSU football game on the big screen at Detroit's Beacon Park this weekend.

The game will be shown on the big screen under a heated tent, along with live entertainment, lawn games (weather permitting), food, and drinks.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., with the watch party starting at 7 p.m. and going until 10 p.m.

The watch party is free, and food and beverages, including alcohol, will be available to purchase. 

Beacon Park is at 1903 Grand River Ave.

