Free Michigan vs MSU football watch party planned at Detroit's Beacon Park

Catch the University of Michigan vs MSU football game on the big screen at Detroit's Beacon Park this weekend.

The game will be shown on the big screen under a heated tent, along with live entertainment, lawn games (weather permitting), food, and drinks.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., with the watch party starting at 7 p.m. and going until 10 p.m.

The watch party is free, and food and beverages, including alcohol, will be available to purchase.

Beacon Park is at 1903 Grand River Ave.

