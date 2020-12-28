Free, outdoor public WiFi coming to Detroit's Midtown area

article

Free, outdoor public Wifi is coming to Detroit in 2021.

The installation will be in the city's Cultural Center, which is the area that contains several cultural buildings and museums in Midtown along Woodward Avenue.

The technology is made possible by a $500,000 grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The Cultural Center includes the following areas where WiFi will be available: Carr Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, College for Creative Studies, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Public Library, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit, Michigan Science Center, The Scarab Club, University of Michigan and Wayne State University.

The wireless system will be an extension of WSU's existing campus system and will help attract visitors to the district and encourage more outdoor programming while providing accessible and reliable public Wi-Fi for audiences throughout the outdoor spaces of the district.

Additional funding to support this system was provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.