Free program gives computer training for women re-entering the workforce

A program - Springboard to Success - is focused on women who may have been out of the workforce and need to get back in.

"It can be somebody that’s taking care of kids, somebody that stayed home to take care of loved ones, someone who stayed home for Covid," said Sherrie James, Gesher Human Services. "It can be any reason that women are re-entering the workplace."

Springboard to Success is a free program that offers women job search support along with computer skill training.

"Now you need the computer for anything even to go on Zoom you need computer training, just to do really anything," said James. "Every job you need some kind of computer training for."

The seven-week program held in Southfield, is put on by Gesher Human Services.

"People feel great, they meet other women, they have support and feel good about themselves," James said. "They make friends, especially now with Covid, people haven't really been around each other. There is a lot of synergy in the room."

The program offers resume help, job search advice and counseling, with basic computer training on Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel.

Springboard to Success begins with an informational meeting on October 20th.

Gesher is also fundraising to help women re-enter the workforce in November…over 13 years they’ve raised more than $2.25 million benefitting more than 2,000 women in metro Detroit.

Class size is limited and interested participants should reach out to class coordinator Judy Richmond, by calling 248.233.4232 or emailing jrichmond@geshermi.org.

For more information on Springboard to Success and other services on offer to jobseekers go to www.jvshumanservices.org.