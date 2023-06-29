Free school breakfast & lunch, field trip funding, and more - What students get under new Michigan budget

The Michigan Senate approved a budget Wednesday that provides $19.4 billion for schools, money that will be used for free food, expanding educational programs, and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the budget after the senate's approval.

"The Make It in Michigan budget will build a bright future for our state," she said. "It lowers costs on health care, preschool, meals for kids, higher education, housing, and workforce training."

It now heads to the House, which has the votes to approve the budget.

Of the $19.4 billion allotted for schools, $160 million will go toward providing free school breakfasts and lunches to all public school students.

The budget also expands educational programs for students, including at-risk and special education students, with at-risk and economically disadvantaged student programs getting a $204.5 million increase, for a total of $952 million. Special education programs get $140.3 million.

Schools will get $9,608 per student, a $458 per student, which equates to the biggest portion of the education budget – $611 million.

"This is more money to hire more professionals to support kids' learning and success, more to make sure that teachers have what they need to be successful, and more money to invest in textbooks and resources that kids need to be better readers and earlier readers," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

Another $8 million over two years to establish the Nature Awaits program, which will provide every fourth grader with a free field trip to a state park.

Electric vehicles also got a spot in the budget, with $125 million going toward fund-matching for school districts that switch their buses to electric fleets.

Here's everything else going to schools under the budget: