Free wifi coming to five Detroit parks

Free wireless internet will soon be made available at five city of Detroit parks as part of the Park Wi-Fi initiative within the Motor City.

Bradby, Chandler, Clark, McDuffy, and Palmer Parks will all have unlimited internet access courtesy of a $265,000 grant from the Detroit Pistons, Rocket Community Fund, and the Knight Foundation.

The project is overseen by Connect 313 with help from the city and the Detroit Parks Coalition.

"Detroit’s parks are our common grounds," said Sigal Hemy, executive director of DPC. "We are thrilled that our neighborhood parks will help bridge the digital divide and elevate quality of life for all Detroiters."

The investment comes as the city continues trying to increase digital access among its poorer residents that may lack reliable internet. Kelly Jin of the Knight Foundation said the free wifi spaces isn't just an upgrade for infrastructure, but for citizens as well.

Construction will start immediately and continue through the fall of 2023. Grand funding will also go toward supporting charging stations in each of the parks.