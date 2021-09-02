Fried chicken joint Dave's Hot Chicken opening Dearborn location

article

Fried chicken joint Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Dearborn.

The California-based restaurant that serves Nashville hot chicken will open in a space that has previously housed a Panera Bread in West Dearborn.

Menu items include chicken sliders and tenders with spiciness levels ranging from no spice to reaper. Daves also serves up side dishes – mac and cheese, kale slaw, fries, and cheese fries.

Dave's Hot Chicken is expected to open in October at 22208 Michigan Ave.