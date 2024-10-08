From the Red Cross to DTE, hundreds heading from Michigan to Florida as Hurricane Milton nears

With one massive storm dissipated and another taking aim, a relatively quiet hurricane season for Florida has quickly become one of its most threatening.

Helene came and went, bringing massive devastation to states beyond Florida while still leaving a mark. Now, Hurricane Milton, restrengthened as a Category 5 storm originating out of the Gulf of Mexico, is barreling directly toward Tampa Bay.

Millions have been ordered to evacuate with the storm expected to arrive Thursday.

Michigan, which has already deployed hundreds of volunteers and workers to assist in disaster relief, is sending more to help victims.

"We currently have 66 Michigan volunteers who are already deployed down in the southeast," said Latoysa Rocks, the regional disaster officer at Red Cross Michigan Region. "We are racing against the clock just to ensure that we have our volunteers ready.

Among those from the organization is Harold West, who spoke about what he'll be doing in an ERV - or emergency response vehicle that will enable him to provide food to the community.

"The devastation has been just unbelievable and the support that we're giving them, it touches you," he said.

Also helping is DTE, which frequently calls for support from other states during major power outages in Michigan. Currently, hundreds from the company have been dispatched to the state to help out.

"We have about 600 individuals from DTE as well as our contractors who are already down south supporting the Hurricane Helene efforts," said Brian Calka, the president of distribution operations at DTE Energy.

They’re working to put up new wire and restore power as they wait to see what Hurricane Milton brings.

"We all have our home bases and where we support on a daily basis but when tragedy occurs…this is when the industry, this is when we as human beings all come together to support those who are negatively impacted," he said.