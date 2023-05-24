Frost advisory overnight, temps get cooler for Thursday

Frost Advisory for areas north of the city overnight. Temperatures could plummet to the 30s. This does not include Wayne, Lenawee or Monroe counties where the overnight low will be 42. Cover your newly planted vegetation with a cloth before heading to bed.

All of this can be attributed to a cold front that was north, moving south across the state. This switched our wind direction to a more northerly flow, allowing cooler air to infiltrate the state. Tomorrow's (Thursday) high reflects this. Only 64 where our average should be 73

As High pressure builds in, our weather stays dry. A warming trend will begin Friday with highs near 70, culminating to 80 by Sunday. Sofar, Memorial Day Monday looks to be dry and warm with a high of 83!

Enjoy!

Lori Pinson



