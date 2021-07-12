Tanker truck catches fire on I-75 in Troy at Big Beaver, both directions closed

A fuel tanker truck has caught fire on I-75 at Big Beaver, forcing both directions of the interstate to close.

The massive cloud of black smoke could be visible for miles around I-75 after the tanker truck caught fire in the northbound lanes as the freeway turns after crossing over Big Beaver in Troy.

Troy Police said both directions were closed at this time while crews work to put the fire out.

It's not known if the tanker truck rolled over on the bend or if the fire started as the truck was in motion.

Drivers are urged to avoid the freeway and should find different routes as it will likely be closed for hours.

