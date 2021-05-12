Fueling discontent: Gas prices climb in SE Michigan as demand rises

It is sticker shock that we have not seen in years with gas prices close to, or above $3 a gallon. And when you factor in supply disruption, drivers start to get nervous.

"I’m keeping all my cars fueled because I don’t know how it’s going to be, I don't know how it is going to turn out," said one man at the pump. "Well it’s going to get to the point where I’m going to take the bus - because it is outrageous."

Experts say there is no need to panic, yet it might be already happening. According to Triple-A Michigan, gas prices are the highest they have been in two years.

"Even that $2.95 where we are sitting now, we are over a dollar higher than we were this time last year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA Michigan.

And when you factor in what hackers did to the Colonial Pipeline in the southern part of the country, you can't help but wonder if and when, it will impact prices in Michigan.

"At this point in time it is not really a factor," she said. "But we may see some fuel outages as we get panic buying."

And that is exactly what Triple-A says we need to avoid right now.

"Don’t make matters worse by hoarding and continue with your normal fueling pattern," Woodland said.

Small businesses like Family Lawn and |Snow are paying very close attention to these trends and behaviors.

"It’s a big cost, the mowers, weed whips, the fuel to drive to each stop," said owner Anthony Kashat. "It all plays a part for sure."

But as close as they are monitoring what goes on, they know there is little they can do about it.

"This is one we can’t control," Kashat said. "If gas rises we've got to take it."

That seems to be a popular outlook at least at the moment.

"I am kind of hoping it will go back down but it keeps going up," said another driver.

The Memorial Day holiday may also factor into the uptick.

"Travelers still plan to take those trips - they may eat out less and do more free activities while they are traveling," Woodland said.

Just to put it in perspective, this month marks 10 years since Michigan saw its highest prices ever, at more than $4 a gallon.