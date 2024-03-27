Full Electric Forest lineup released
ROTHBURY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The full lineup for Michigan's Electric Forest music fest is finally here.
The music festival takes over Rothbury on June 20-23.
New lineup additions feature Seven Lions, G Jones, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and Grammy-nominated band Hiatus Kaiyote. The billing expands with Layton Giordani, Emo Nite, Brandi Cyrus, Chaos in the CBD, Boogie T, Levity, ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM, Baggi, Cannabliss, DJ Susan, Equanimous, Jenna Shaw, JJUUJJUU, Kiltro, Little Stranger, MÆSØNIC, Marsh, Mojave Grey, Neoma, Only Fire, Polyrhythmics, Próxima Parada, Redrum, Shae District, Super Future, SWAYLÓ, Thought Process, Tripp St., Unusual Demont, and Zen Selekta, and more.
Headliners include Pretty Lights, Excision, and Cyclops Recordings founder Subtronics.
Full Electric Forest lineup:
- ACRAZE
- ALLEYCVT
- ATLiens
- AYYBO
- Baggi
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Ben Böhmer
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Boogie T
- Brandi Cyrus
- Calussa
- Cannabliss
- Cannons
- Caspa
- Cassian
- Chaos in the CBD
- Charlotte De Witte
- Chase & Status
- Coco & Breezy
- Cuco (DJ Set)
- Dimension
- Dirtwire
- Dixon's Violin
- DJ Susan
- DJ Tennis
- DRAMA
- Dumpstaphunk
- Eggy
- Emo Nite
- Equanimous
- EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit)
- Excision
- G Jones
- Gigantic NGHTMRE
- Green Velvet
- Hamdi
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- INZO
- it's murph
- Jenna Shaw
- JJUUJJUU
- John Summit
- Juelz
- Kenny Beats
- Kiltro
- Knock2
- Layton Giordani
- Levity
- Le Youth
- Lettuce
- LEVEL UP
- Libianca
- Little Stranger
- LP Giobbi
- LSZEE (CloZee + LSDREAM)
- Luci
- Ludacris
- LYNY
- Maddy O'Neal
- MÆSØNIC
- Major League Djz
- Mascolo
- Marsh
- Matroda
- Mau P
- Michaël Brun
- Mojave Grey
- NEIL FRANCES
- Nelly Furtado
- Neoma
- ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM
- ODEN & Fatzo
- Only Fire
- PAPERWATER
- Peach Tree Rascals
- Polyrhythmics
- Pretty Lights
- Próxima Parada
- Ranger Trucco
- Rawayana
- Redrum
- Sammy Virji
- Sara Landry
- Seven Lions
- Shae District
- Slayyyter
- Subtronics
- Sultan + Shepard
- Super Future
- SWAYLÓ
- The Disco Biscuits
- The String Cheese Incident
- Thought Process
- Tripp St.
- TSHA
- Umphrey's McGee
- Unusual Demont
- venbee
- Vini Vici
- VNSSA B2B Nala
- Westend
- Whyte Fang
- Will Clarke
- Wooli
- Zen Selekta
In addition to the music, the festival has numerous activities, including a new option to get a ticket to explore Sherwood Forest and the Dream Emporium before festival gates open.
The event is sold out, but limited tickets for Electric Forest go on sale at noon March 29. Get them here.