Full Electric Forest lineup released

The full lineup for Michigan's Electric Forest music fest is finally here.

The music festival takes over Rothbury on June 20-23.

New lineup additions feature Seven Lions, G Jones, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and Grammy-nominated band Hiatus Kaiyote. The billing expands with Layton Giordani, Emo Nite, Brandi Cyrus, Chaos in the CBD, Boogie T, Levity, ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM, Baggi, Cannabliss, DJ Susan, Equanimous, Jenna Shaw, JJUUJJUU, Kiltro, Little Stranger, MÆSØNIC, Marsh, Mojave Grey, Neoma, Only Fire, Polyrhythmics, Próxima Parada, Redrum, Shae District, Super Future, SWAYLÓ, Thought Process, Tripp St., Unusual Demont, and Zen Selekta, and more.

Headliners include Pretty Lights, Excision, and Cyclops Recordings founder Subtronics.

Full Electric Forest lineup:

ACRAZE

ALLEYCVT

ATLiens

AYYBO

Baggi

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben Böhmer

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Boogie T

Brandi Cyrus

Calussa

Cannabliss

Cannons

Caspa

Cassian

Chaos in the CBD

Charlotte De Witte

Chase & Status

Coco & Breezy

Cuco (DJ Set)

Dimension

Dirtwire

Dixon's Violin

DJ Susan

DJ Tennis

DRAMA

Dumpstaphunk

Eggy

Emo Nite

Equanimous

EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit)

Excision

G Jones

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Green Velvet

Hamdi

Hiatus Kaiyote

INZO

it's murph

Jenna Shaw

JJUUJJUU

John Summit

Juelz

Kenny Beats

Kiltro

Knock2

Layton Giordani

Levity

Le Youth

Lettuce

LEVEL UP

Libianca

Little Stranger

LP Giobbi

LSZEE (CloZee + LSDREAM)

Luci

Ludacris

LYNY

Maddy O'Neal

MÆSØNIC

Major League Djz

Mascolo

Marsh

Matroda

Mau P

Michaël Brun

Mojave Grey

NEIL FRANCES

Nelly Furtado

Neoma

ODD MOB & OMNOM present HYPERBEAM

ODEN & Fatzo

Only Fire

PAPERWATER

Peach Tree Rascals

Polyrhythmics

Pretty Lights

Próxima Parada

Ranger Trucco

Rawayana

Redrum

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Seven Lions

Shae District

Slayyyter

Subtronics

Sultan + Shepard

Super Future

SWAYLÓ

The Disco Biscuits

The String Cheese Incident

Thought Process

Tripp St.

TSHA

Umphrey's McGee

Unusual Demont

venbee

Vini Vici

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Whyte Fang

Will Clarke

Wooli

Zen Selekta

In addition to the music, the festival has numerous activities, including a new option to get a ticket to explore Sherwood Forest and the Dream Emporium before festival gates open.

The event is sold out, but limited tickets for Electric Forest go on sale at noon March 29. Get them here.