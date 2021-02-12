Funeral home van with body inside stolen from Missouri convenience store parking lot

A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen from a convenience store Thursday in Missouri when the driver went inside and left the vehicle running, authorities said.

St. Louis area officials said the white van was stolen around 10 a.m. ET at a QuikTrip located in the 12000 block of Lusher Road. It transporting the body of a woman at the time, according to the local St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Her body has not been recovered.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the driver left the white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van running in the parking lot when two suspects hopped in and drove off. The department released surveillance images showing a man and woman, identified as "persons of interest" in the case.

The man was described as medium height, with black and gray hair. He was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a black ski mask at the time of the incident.

The woman was also described as medium height with brown or red hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, dark boots and a black backpack.

The van has "William C Harris Funeral" decals displayed on its side and green wreaths with a "H" inside of them on the back, police said. It has the license plate number 5MDX73.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.