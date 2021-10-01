Gala planned to honor Michigan National Guard members, veterans

article

The inaugural Military & Veterans Gala will honor Michigan National Guard members and veterans.

The formal event at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will include music, dancing, food, and awards.

"We are excited to be hosting this inaugural event which is a recognition of the significant contribution the Michigan National Guard and our state’s veterans have had in our efforts to defend the homeland and support so many aspects of our daily lives here in Michigan," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The gala will be held Nov. 6, days before Veterans Day.

"It's important to recognize and honor our veterans for their sacrifice to our country. This inaugural event brings together members of the military and veteran communities to showcase and celebrate our 'member for life' philosophy here in Michigan," said Zaneta Adams, the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

The event is open to military members and the public. Because it is being held on a military base, attendees must be able to pass a background check, and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 15 so the clearance process can be completed.

Tickets are $50 a person. Get them here.