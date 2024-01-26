Gameday recipes: Barbacoa and Buffalo style salmon bites

Hosting a Lions watch party this weekend? Cook up some gameday dishes that are sure to please.

Chef Bobby and Chef Mike Tikk's Game Day Barbacoa

Ingredients

12 pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 3-inch chunks

3 onion, diced

9 to 12 chipotles in adobo sauce, finely diced

15 garlic cloves, minced

0.75 cup fresh lime juice

6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoon ground cumin

1.5 tablespoon dried oregano

6 teaspoons salt

3 teaspoon black pepper

0.75 teaspoon ground cloves

2.25 cup beef stock

9 bay leaves

Add all of the ingredients, except the bay leaves Use tongs to gently toss and mix it all together. Then add the bay leaves, and cover. Cook on low for 8 to 9 hours, or on high for 4 to 5 hours. The beef should be tender and fall apart easily when shredded with a fork. If it doesn't shred easily, cook it a bit longer. Remove the beef Place the shredded beef back in the slow cooker, give it a stir, and let it absorb the juices Serve the barbacoa straight from the slow cooker, or add it to a plate and garnish with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.

Chef Bobby’s Buffalo style salmon bites

Made in the air fryer or the oven, these salmon bites take roughly 10 minutes to cook and can be served on top of rice, or eaten as is with your favorite side. Today we are building softshell tacos with our salmon bites.

Ingredients

Buffalo Sauce

1 1/2 cups of Frank’s red hot

One stick of unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup of Maggi seasoning or soy sauce, low sodium

1 tablespoon of Sriracha

1 teaspoon of Michigan organic honey

Buffalo sauce Method:

Combined melted butter, franks, red hot Maggie, Sriracha, and honey in a sauce, pan and low heat. Incorporate all ingredients once all your ingredients are incorporated and blended well with a wire whisk turn the heat off immediately at this time you could add fresh ginger graded into the sauce or you can add more chopped fresh garlic. There’s many options you could put chunks of jalapeño in there as well be as creative as you like.

Salmon Bite ingredients:

One side of salmon, deboned and skinned cut into 1" x 1" cubes

2 eggs cracked and whipped

1 Half cup of half-and-half

Seasoned all purpose, flour with Salt and pepper and garlic powder to taste

1 cup of Panko breadcrumbs, optional

Salmon Bite method:

Carefully and gently dredge your salmon through your flour, and pat off any extra flour. Then combine them with your egg, half-and-half and season mixture, and then gently role in your Panko breadcrumbs set aside on a bakers tray.

Repeat process to all of your buffalo.

Salmon bites are coded with flour egg, and Panko breadcrumb mixture.

At this time, you have the option of spraying with avocado oil and placing into an air fryer at 350° for 10 minutes

You can also deep fry at 350° for 4 1/2 to 5 minutes. I prefer deep fry method better because everything’s better deep-fried

Recommend serving tips:

Corn and flour tortillas

All of your favorite taco toppings, such as pico de gallo.

Jalapeño and cilantro, crème fraîche

Jalapeño jack, cheddar cheese, shredded.

Shredded lettuce and shredded purple cabbage with your favorite seasonings and dressings on the cabbage.

Of course, guacamole or diced avocado, and diced tomato.