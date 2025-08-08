Gang dispute during music video shoot at Pontiac gas station leads to shooting

article

A gang-related fight last month at a Pontiac gas station led to a shooting and charges against three men, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspected shooter, William Hanley, 21, of Pontiac, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm, while 23-year-old Damian Thomas, from Pontiac, and 23-year-old Devone Calhoun, of Southfield, are both facing assault and battery charges.

The backstory:

According to the prosecutor's office, Hanley, Thomas, and Calhoun were filming a music video at a gas station on July 28 when a fight allegedly broke out between the men and a member of a rival gang. The victim, a 23-year-old man, tried to leave the fight, but the suspects are accused of following him. Authorities said Hanley fired a handgun at the victim.

The victim, who was not struck, returned fire before trying to leave again. The suspects were also not shot.

Authorities said the multiple shell casings were found both at the gas station and in a nearby neighborhood.

"Pontiac residents have a right to safe neighborhoods," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The alleged actions of these defendants were directed at the victim, but they also endangered the entire community with a gun fight. While we can be grateful no one was injured, it doesn’t make this behavior any less irresponsible and dangerous."

The suspects were caught by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"I am very proud of our team and our partners effort to not only identify the individuals involved in this violent shooting at a gas station, but then to track them down and arrest the suspected shooter," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The charges issued by the Prosecutor are strong and will hold him accountable."