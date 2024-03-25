Garage collapses from fire, flames spread to back of house in Wyandotte

article

A fire broke out in the garage of a Wyandotte home on Monday, causing it to collapse, according to police.

The flames from the garage fire spread to the back of the house, located in the 2400 block of 10th Street, Wyandotte police said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, keeping it from damaging the rest of the house.

Residents of the home are not able to stay there at this time, as repairs need to be made – but the house is still in good shape.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.