Garden City man charged with carjacking of police vehicle

A Garden City man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to carjack a police vehicle in Dearborn Heights.

Police were called to a gas station around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the area of West Warren Avenue and Telegraph for an attempted carjacking. When officers got there, the suspect had already walked away from the scene.

Officers located the suspect nearby and pulled up to block his way.

Police say they demanded the suspect stop and back away, but say he approached the patrol car, grabbed the door handle, opened the door and lunged inside in an attempt to pull the officer out of the car.

Several other officers came to the scene and the 28-year-old man was arrested.

Thomas Troost is now facing several charges, including carjacking, attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile (UDAA), attempted receiving and concealing stolen property - motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing arrest.

He's been arraigned on the charges and received a $500,000 bond. He's due in court again Jan. 29.