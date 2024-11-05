Gas leak closes Northville voting precinct on Election Day

One of Northville's two voting precincts is closed on Election Day due to a gas leak.

The city reported around 12:30 p.m. that Precinct 1 at the Community Center on Main Street was closed for voting. Voters who normally go to that precinct should go to Hillside Middle School to cast their ballots until the leak is resolved.

Consumers Energy is at the scene addressing the gas leak.

Michigan voting resources

Where to vote

The polls will be open in Michigan until 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Find your polling place here.

How to get to the polls in Michigan

SMART Bus

SMART is offering free bus rides in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties on Election Day.

Fixed route buses, connector services, ADA paratransit, and SMART Flex will all be free from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 5.

View SMART routes here.

Lyft

Rideshare service Lyft is offering 50% off Election Day rides, up to $10 off.

Use promo code VOTE24 to apply the discount.

Uber

Uber is also offering 50% off rides, up to $10 off. To use the Uber discount, passengers must use the app to locate their polling place and request a ride.

How to view a sample ballot

All Michigan voters will decide on the next president, along with who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Beyond those two races that include everyone, voters will participate in numerous local elections, as well. For instance, residents in Oakland County are deciding on a park mileage that they can preview before voting.

Visit this link and then enter the election (State General - 11/5/2024), your county, your jurisdiction, and your precinct to see the exact ballot you will use to vote.

Absentee voting on Election Day

If you still haven't returned your absentee ballot, you can also bring it to your polling place, put it in a drop box, or return it to your clerk until 8 p.m.

Here's how to track your absentee ballot.

Spoiling an absentee ballot

Voters who have already submitted their ballot cannot change their vote. However, voters have the option to spoil their unsubmitted absentee ballots at their polling place. Bring your ballot with you when you go to vote and let the poll workers know that you would like to spoil the ballot and vote in person.

Voters who have not submitted their absentee ballot but do not have it to return will be required to sign a statement confirming that the ballot was lost or destroyed.