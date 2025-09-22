Gas price average crept up last week, but fall drop expected: Gasbuddy

article

The Brief The gas price average in Michigan went up nearly .2 cents last week. Prices are 22 cents lower per gallon than a year ago. Gasbuddy analysts expect prices to drop for fall.



Average gasoline prices in Detroit went up 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy survey of 1,734 stations in Detroit.

Prices in Detroit are 12.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Detroit was priced at $2.59 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.64 per gallon - a difference of $1.05.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59 per gallon while the highest was $3.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.32.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon today.

The national average price of diesel has increased 0.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.665 per gallon.

According to Gasbuddy, the national average is unchanged from one month ago and is about 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. It cites data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back five years:

September 22, 2024: $3.37 per gallon / U.S. Average: $3.16

September 22, 2023: $3.71 per gallon / U.S. Average: $3.84

September 22, 2022: $3.90 per gallon / U.S. Average: $3.65

September 22, 2021: $3.23 per gallon / U.S. Average: $3.18

September 22, 2020: $2.16 per gallon / U.S. Average: $2.20

"The national average saw a slight increase last week, primarily driven by states that experienced price cycling just ahead of the switch back to winter gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland— all states known for routine price cycling— saw double-digit jumps to average gas prices.

"Now that much of the nation has begun the transition to cheaper winter gasoline and with driving demand seasonally tapering off as temperatures dip, gas prices face additional downward pressure. We're still on track to potentially see the national average fall below $3 per gallon for the first time in years this autumn."