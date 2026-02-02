State police helicopter Trooper 2 tracks down fleeing Garden City suspects

The Brief After nearly crashing into a police cruiser in Garden City, two suspects fled on Saturday night. State police assisted with the Trooper 2 helicopter helping track the suspects, leading to arrests. The SUV was found to be stolen and both suspects had multiple warrants for their arrest.



A couple of suspects in Garden City fled after nearly hitting a police cruiser then hit speeds fast enough to cause the pursuit to be called off.

The backstory:

That was when Michigan State Police's Trooper 2 entered the picture, and took over the chase from above at about 10:50 p.m.

GCPD called state police for assistance and the MSP police helicopter helped guide responding cruisers on the ground to finding the two suspects.

The suspect vehicle which nearly struck one of the GCPD cars, was described as a silver Dodge Durango with an unreadable license plate.

Trooper 2 was able to maintain a visual of the suspect vehicle and watched as the two suspects abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Grand River and the Southfield Service Drive.

The two suspects - who both ended up having long criminal records, then ran into the neighborhood and split up.

Responding troopers assisting in the case located and arrested a 23-year-old male passenger from Ecorse.

The 22-year-old driver from Detroit was found by Trooper 2 hiding under a tractor trailer in a storage lot off Grand River and Longacre Street.

The Durango was found to have been stolen - and both suspects were found to have warrants out for their arrest and were lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

"Great work by all to get these suspects out of our neighborhood," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "After the suspects were identified it was learned that the passenger had a criminal bench warrant for receiving and concealing stolen property, flee and elude 3rd degree, and assault resist obstruct out of Oakland County as well as a felony warrant in Oak Park.

"The driver is currently on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle, flee and elude 3rd Degree, damage to police property, and resist and obstruct police."