Gas prices bounce back up in Michigan after Thanksgiving decline

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.08 per gallon when fueling up at the gas station, which is a seven cent increase from a week ago.

After fuel prices fell just in time for Thanksgiving travel, AAA reports they have rebounded, though theyt remain cheaper than the average cost of last month.

Currently, motorists are paying about $46 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is $12 less than the peak price of fuel in 2023.

"With a record breaking number of travelers on the roadways for Thanksgiving, motorists in Michigan are now seeing higher prices at the pump," said Howard Hughey, who is the public affairs director for AAA. "If demands drops after the holiday, gas prices could possibly follow suit."

Detroit's gas prices are some of the cheapest in the state, landing slight below Michigan's average at $3.05. Ann Arbor and Lansing have some of the highest prices, at $3.15 a gallon.