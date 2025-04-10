Gas station where Detroit carjacking took place sold drugs to minors, says police

The Brief A thief stole a car with a child inside early Thursday in Detroit The suspect eventually crashed in Novi. The child is now home safe with his family.



It was a nightmare scenario for the mother of an 8-year-old, who was in the backseat of a car that was stolen at a Detroit gas station.

Hours after the carjacking and kidnapping at a BP Station on 7 Mile and Grand River, FOX 2 returned to the gas station to talk to the owner about surveillance video. Meanwhile, crews found the lights off and a sign on the front door saying the city had shut it down over illegal marijuana sales.

What they're saying:

At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Detroit Police responded to the gas station on the city’s west side where investigators say the suspect stole a Chevy Impala with the child in the backseat.

Officers from several other neighboring agencies helped when later they caught the suspect when he crashed at Novi Road and I-96.

The child was returned to his family.

Dig deeper:

Here’s what we’ve learned about the gas station closure:

"The Detroit Police Department recently conducted an undercover narcotics operation at a business located in the 24700 block of west 7 Mile Road. During the investigation, officers discovered that marijuana was being sold to minors."

As for the carjacking, police say they are not naming the suspect until the court hearing.

FOX 2 briefly spoke to a woman on the phone who claimed to be the mother of the child inside the stolen car. She said she never expected this to happen to her.