Gen. Alexander Macomb Statue vandalized

"If they feel that bad about it, they'll probably feel better if it was removed. It may give them some type of emotional impact for healing," one citizen said.

People passing by the General Alexander Macomb Statue at the corner of Michigan and Washington in Downtown Detroit, agree it needs to come down.

On Saturday night, it was defaced with graffiti that reads "slave owner land thief."

Macomb was born in Detroit and became a celebrated General during the War of 1812. He even had Macomb County named after him. But in the Detroit Free Press, one descendant said that doesn't undo Macomb's family ties to slavery or his role in Native American Genocide.

And Detroiters FOX 2 spoke with agree.

"I don't think they should stay up," said Detroiter Shawnderick Reynolds. "I think they should come down because of all the things that happened with Black people throughout the years. It's terrible for us to go through all that pain and heartache, and for them to be glorified."

Advertisement

Some said every statue with ties to slavery should be removed.

"You take that down, you have to take down almost every statue in Downtown Detroit, because all of them are slave owners," said Detroiter Angelo Walls.

One man has a possible solution. Thomas Palmer said a museum will be the best place for the statues.

"If the community agrees its offensive, why would we keep something up that's offensive? It just doesn't make sense," Palmer said. "Artwork should represent your community, and if doesn't represent the community, then remove it. There's a place for everything."

FOX 2 reached out to the city of Detroit and a spokesperson said the Mayor is open to having a conversation about removing statues that may be offensive.