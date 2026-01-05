General Motors laying off more than 1,100 employees from two locations

The Brief The UAW says permanent layoffs were made by General Motors at two locations. GM had scheduled the cuts a few weeks ago.



General Motors says it’s laying off more than 1,100 workers at its Factory Zero location in Hamtramck.

And the UAW says those layoffs are permanent.

Big picture view:

UAW Local 22 represents the workers at Factory Zero and the president says they’ve now lost about half of their membership just with these layoffs.

GM had scheduled the cuts a few weeks ago. The automaker says it’s making this move quote "due to production schedule adjustment required to adapt to slower near-term EV adoption."

Changes in EV demand. Of the 11,00 40 hourly workers being cut…most work in assembly, but some handle quality and materials.

The layoffs will essentially reduce production to one shift. Factory Zero is a cornerstone of GM’s all-electric strategy, and it’s where they make the GMC Hummer EV and Chevy Silverado EV among other products.

What they're saying:

"I just want to see these guys come back to work, whether they find work with us or someone else, I would like to see them back working. That’s what the UAW is about," said UAW Local 22 President James Cotton.

"It’s a hurting feeling because you work hard for these companies, and corporations and good wages and, all of a sudden, it just gets swept from you," said UAW Local 22 Vice President Henry Fleming. "You don’t know what the day tomorrow is going to bring. Luckily everything is going to work out at the end of the day."

The union says there is a chance some of the displaced workers could find work in another part of the company.

It was over two years ago when the UAW fought to protect EV production work in their agreements with the Big Three after that historic strike.